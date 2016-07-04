Olly Stone: Northamptonshire receive eight approaches for bowler

Olly Stone was carried off the field after injuring himself against Worcestershire at Wantage Road in June

Eight counties have made a 28-day approach for Northamptonshire's Olly Stone, despite the pace bowler being sidelined by a knee injury.

Stone, 22, is likely to miss the rest of 2016 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in June.

He has made 25 first-class appearances, with a bowling average of 30.69.

"Whether he'll want to see all eight, maybe not. But I'm sure he'll pick out some and see what they've got to say," said director of cricket David Ripley.

Hampshire are known to be one of the counties interested in speaking to Stone, who has also made 17 List A and 30 T20 appearances in his senior career.

Ripley continued to BBC Radio Northampton: "He's assured us he'll come back to us and see what we've got to say and we're still hopeful he'll stay.

"He was on the verge of Lions cricket before his injury and we think we can do well with his injury. Barry Goudriaan has got a very good record of rehabbing players so I think that's a card for us to play."