County Championship: Derbyshire v Northants abandoned due to wet outfield

There has been little rain at Chesterfield this week, but the outfield remains damp

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield Derbyshire v Northants, day three Match abandoned as a draw - 5 pts each Scorecard

Derbyshire's County Championship match against Northants has been abandoned without a ball being bowled because of a wet outfield at Chesterfield.

Despite a dry 24 hours, umpires Neil Mallender and Ian Blackwell adjudged the Queen's Park ground as unplayable.

Another inspection took place at 14:45 BST, when the umpires decided no play would be possible on Thursday either.

Derbyshire's T20 Blast game against Yorkshire on Sunday has been moved to Derby because of the unfit outfield.

The fixture will now be played at the County Ground.

Derbyshire chief executive Simon Storey told BBC Radio Derby:

"It's a very tough decision in that we love coming to Chesterfield, but ultimately we need to give the game the best possible chance of being played.

"Having consulted the umpires in terms of making calls on the state of the pitch for this game and looking forward, I think we have to give the game the best chance.

"It's a beautiful venue to play cricket but ultimately it's an exciting stage of the T20 tournament and we want to put that high on the agenda. It's a decision that we reluctantly have to make."