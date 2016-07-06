County Championship: Middlesex beat Yorkshire to go top of Division One

Middlesex celebrate victory after number 11 Jack Brooks is caught in the slips

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Scarborough Yorkshire 406 & 167: Bresnan 39; Roland-Jones 3-34, Murtagh 3-44 Middlesex 577: Eskinazi 157, Franklin 99, Roland-Jones 79*; Brooks 5-137 Yorkshire 4 pts, Middlesex 21 pts - Middlesex won by innings and four runs Scorecard

Middlesex climbed to the top of the County Championship table with victory over Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Toby Roland-Jones hammered six sixes in an unbeaten 79 off 51 balls as they advanced their overnight 470-8 to 577 all out, a first-innings lead of 171.

Roland-Jones (3-34) then removed Adam Lyth and Kane Williamson before lunch as the home side slumped to 89-5.

Wicketkeeper John Simpson took five catches as they were all out for 167 to lose by an innings and four runs.

The victory put Middlesex one point clear of Warwickshire at the top of the table, while Yorkshire's first defeat of the summer - and first since losing by 246 runs to the same opponents at Lord's last September - left them fifth, 15 points behind.

Middlesex's total was their highest against the White Rose county and followed a ninth-wicket stand of 123 in 13 overs between Roland-Jones and Tim Murtagh, who made 47 before giving a return catch to Adam Lyth.

Roland-Jones ran out of partners when last man Steven Finn went for a first-ball duck, but soon had Lyth and Williamson back in the pavilion as Yorkshire began their second innings.

Three more wickets followed between lunch and tea and Tim Bresnan's 47-run partnership with Will Rhodes (20) proved to be the highest of the innings.

Nine Yorkshire batsmen fell to catches by Simpson or the slip cordon including Jack Brooks, whose dismissal by Tim Murtagh (3-44) at the start of the final hour brought Middlesex victory.

Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie:

"We played a decent game for the first three days but there was a massive momentum shift this morning.

"On reflection, we didn't adapt quickly enough to the situation and they got away from us."

Middlesex pace bowler Toby Roland-Jones:

"This was a hell of a win. We had it in our minds to make it tough for Yorkshire, but to win by an innings was pretty exceptional."