Afghanistan beat Scotland to clinch rain-affected one-day series

Afghanistan won the two-game series 1-0

Second one-day international, The Grange, Edinburgh: Afghanistan 178 for 6 (38 overs): Shahzad 84, Shah 26. Wheal 2-31 Scotland 132 all out: Wallace 33, Cross 24. Nabi 3-26 Afghanistan win by 78 runs Scorecard

Scotland suffered a 78-run defeat to Afghanistan in the second and final one-day international in Edinburgh.

Wet weather forced the abandonment of the first match and rain again affected proceedings at The Grange as the tourists sealed a series win.

Mohammad Shahzad hit 84 as Afghanistan reached 178 for six before their innings ended prematurely in the 38th over due to rain.

Set a Duckworth/Lewis target of 211 off 36 overs, the Scots were out for 132.

Shahzad set down a marker for Afghanistan - who reached 283 for four on Monday before rain intervened - with consecutive sixes in the 15th over.

Ruaidhri Smith eventually accounted for Shahzad with his only wicket of the day, caught behind by Matthew Cross, while Brad Wheal and Alasdair Evans each claimed two wickets before bad weather halted the Afghanistan innings.

When play resumed, Scotland's reply got off to the worst possible start when opener Kyle Coetzer was out for a two-ball duck, edging behind to Noor Ali.

Craig Wallace hit six boundaries in 15 balls as Scotland reached 58 for one by the sixth over, but Cross was then caught deep for 24 and Wallace caught and bowled by Rashid Khan for 33 in the next over.

Of the subsequent batsmen only Con de Lange reached 20 runs as Scotland faded, and it was his removal in the 28th over that confirmed the hosts' defeat.