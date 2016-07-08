Wayne White: Leicestershire all-rounder leaves Grace Road by mutual consent

Wayne White's last four-day appearance for Leicestershire was in May

Leicestershire all-rounder Wayne White has left the Division Two club.

The 30-year-old, who has 202 first-class wickets, rejoined the Foxes in August 2015 after four seasons at Grace Road between 2009 and 2012, but will now pursue other opportunities.

"We are sad to see him leave. We wish him all the best for the future," a statement on the club's website said.

"We would like to thank him for his whole-hearted and significant contribution on and off the field."