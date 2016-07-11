Mark Cosgrove: Leicestershire club captain signs two-year contract extension

Mark Cosgrove has made three one-day international appearances for Australia

Leicestershire club captain Mark Cosgrove has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 season.

The 32-year-old has three centuries in the Championship this season, scoring 681 runs at an average of 52.38.

Leicestershire elite performance director Andrew McDonald said: "It is fantastic that we've been able to secure Mark for a further two years.

"He is a key batsman and an important part of our leadership group."

Cosgrove, who was Leicestershire's leading first-class run-scorer in 2015 with 1,185, scored a half-century in the T20 Blast victory over Derbyshire on Friday.

"It's important to have seniority in our batting group with players of Mark's calibre, and the arrivals of Paul Horton, Neil Dexter and Mark Pettini have also helped in that respect," added McDonald.

"We look forward to Mark returning to play his cricket here for the next two years."