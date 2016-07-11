Dan Christian: Notts limited-overs captain thrilled with 'near-perfect game'

Dan Christian's Nottinghamshire side are second in their T20 Blast group

Nottinghamshire limited-overs captain Dan Christian says his side's T20 Blast nine-wicket victory over Worcestershire was "near perfect".

Notts demolished Worcestershire at Trent Bridge by nine wickets on Saturday, a day after a six-wicket win at Northants.

"We've talked about putting in the near-perfect game, where all aspects of our game are good," Christian said.

"The most pleasing thing is that we adapted to the conditions quickly."

Torrential rain had fallen on Saturday morning and it was remarkable the game was even played, with the Trent Bridge outfield under water a couple of hours before the scheduled start.

Notts are now second in the North Group table - a point behind leaders Northants - with five wins and only two defeats in 10 matches.

The Outlaws travel to bottom club Leicestershire on Tuesday before hosting Yorkshire on Friday.

Christian praised opener Riki Wessels and leg-spinner Imran Tahir following Saturday's resounding win.

Riki Wessels: Limited-overs at Trent Bridge this season 20 May: T20 Blast v Birmingham 52 off 41 balls 4 June: T20 Blast v Lancashire 58 off 31 balls 6 June: One-Day Cup v Northants 146 off 97 balls 8 June: One-Day Cup v Warwickshire 76 off 76 balls 9 July: T20 Blast v Worcestershire 80 not out off 35 balls

Wessels smashed 80 off 35 balls while Tahir, who had taken three wickets at Northants, produced another tidy spell of bowling.

"Imran Tahir has come in and obviously he has massive experience and is a fantastic international bowler," continued Christian.

"He did well in the field today as well, with those two run outs.

"Batting, we knew the new ball would come on easier, so we wanted to take full advantage and did that very well. Riki's a great player and I'm so pleased for him."