Scott Borthwick: Durham all-rounder says he did not do enough for England place

Scott Borthwick played his first and only Test against Australia in January 2014

Durham's Scott Borthwick says he needs to "crack on" after missing out on England's Test squad against Pakistan.

The 26-year old has scored 1,141 first-class runs in 2016 - the second most for any batsman in the world behind England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

"Obviously I just didn't do enough - haven't scored the runs, haven't taken the wickets, or whatever they're wanting," Borthwick told BBC Newcastle.

"It's for me to crack on, keep enjoying it and keep wanting to improve."

The Sunderland-born all-rounder was tipped for a recall for the first Test which begins on Thursday at Lord's, but Yorkshire's Gary Ballance was chosen instead.

"I just need to keep putting performances which help Durham win the game," Borthwick added.

"I just want to contribute in any way I can and I just need to crack on now."