John Sadler: Derbyshire head coach wants three T20 Blast wins to qualify

John Sadler played for Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire

Head coach John Sadler says Derbyshire have to win their remaining three T20 Blast matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Derbyshire are languishing in eighth place in the North Group, two points behind fourth-placed Durham.

Sadler told BBC Radio Derby: "We will keep trying, keep working and keep chatting about it. We'll never give up.

"We have to win all three games and hope for a little bit of fortune elsewhere with results."

Derbyshire have lost three games by one run in this season's T20 campaign, including Sunday's defeat by Yorkshire.

"We're getting close but we need to start getting over that line to start knowing how to do it and doing it more often," continued Sadler.

Sadler paid tribute to 19-year-old wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein, who has played in the last three T20 games for Derbyshire.

Harvey Hosein kept wicket for Derbyshire in a tour match against Australia last year

"Harvey is a very fine cricketer," added Sadler. "He is somebody we think very highly of.

"The two catches - one at Worcester and one here against Yorkshire - were brilliant.

"We know what Harvey is about. He can bat as well, so he is a very fine cricketer in the making."