Will Bragg captained Glamorgan against Pakistan A in Newport

Tour match: Pakistan A beat Glamorgan by 123 runs Pakistan A 327-9 (50 overs): Azam 119, Muzzamil 65, Nawaz 55; R Smith 4-76 Glamorgan 204 (45.2 overs): Bragg 61, Salter 51

Pakistan A outclassed a young Glamorgan side as they recorded a 123-run victory in their 50-overs match in Newport.

It was the county's first first-team match in the city for 26 years.

Captain Babar Azam led the tourists' effort as he blasted 119 off 109 balls, while Ruaidhri Smith claimed a hat-trick in the final over of the innings.

Home skipper Will Bragg top-scored with 61 off 67 balls and Andrew Salter hit three sixes in his 51, but Glamorgan were never in the hunt for victory.

Glamorgan's bowlers had contained the tourists for most of their innings, with Owen Morgan taking two for 49 in his 10 overs.

But Pakistan accelerated as Glamorgan's attack flagged in chilly conditions, before the late drama of Smith's hat-trick.

It was the first by a Glamorgan player in limited-overs matches since Alex Wharf against Warwickshire in 2004.

Pakistan A now face England Lions in 50-overs matches at Cheltenham on 19 July and Canterbury on 24 July, as well as two games against Sri Lanka A.

Glamorgan gave official first-team debuts to young batsmen Kiran Carlson and Tom Smith, ex-Gloucestershire wicket-keeper Cameron Herring, and seamer Jack Murphy.