Michael Carberry: Hampshire batsman to have more tests after recent illness

Michael Carberry's last appearance for Hampshire came against Essex on Friday

Hampshire batsman Michael Carberry is to undergo more tests having missed his county's Championship match against Warwickshire after feeling unwell.

Carberry, 35, saw a specialist on Tuesday in the hope of being cleared to play for Hampshire in two T20 matches.

The left-hander's present condition is not thought at this stage to relate to a previous diagnosis of blood clots on one of his lungs in November 2010.

Hampshire face Glamorgan and Sussex in the T20 Blast on Thursday and Friday.