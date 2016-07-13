Michael Carberry: Hampshire batsman to have more tests after recent illness
-
- From the section Cricket
Hampshire batsman Michael Carberry is to undergo more tests having missed his county's Championship match against Warwickshire after feeling unwell.
Carberry, 35, saw a specialist on Tuesday in the hope of being cleared to play for Hampshire in two T20 matches.
The left-hander's present condition is not thought at this stage to relate to a previous diagnosis of blood clots on one of his lungs in November 2010.
Hampshire face Glamorgan and Sussex in the T20 Blast on Thursday and Friday.