Michael Carberry: Hampshire and England batsman has 'character' to deal with cancer

Michael Carberry made his Test debut against Bangladesh in March 2010

England batsman Michael Carberry has the character to beat cancer, Hampshire director of cricket Giles White says.

The left-hander, who has played six Tests for England, is yet to learn the full extent of the cancerous tumour which tests revealed this week.

White told BBC Radio Solent: "He has got to wait for more tests to discover the severity of the condition.

"When he knows that, he might have a battle on his hands. I back him to pull through."

Carberry told team-mates of his condition before Hampshire's T20 Blast match against Glamorgan on Thursday.

"He sat with the team before tonight's game [against Glamorgan] and wanted to tell them in person," White said.

"It was quite an emotional changing room and I think everyone was in shock and our thoughts are with Michael and his family."

The 35-year-old missed eight months of cricket when diagnosed with blood clot on his lung in November 2010.

"Michael's a guy with immense character who has been in these situations before," White said. "He is quite a pragmatic chap."

There have been numerous messages of support from around the cricket world for Carberry, who has also played at county level for Surrey and Kent as well as for Perth Scorchers in Australia's Big Bash T20 competition.