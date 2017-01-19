England in India 2016-17: Results, final scorecards & reports

  • From the section Cricket
India with the Test series trophy
India won the Test series 4-0 with emphatic victories

November

9-13 1st Test, Rajkot
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
17-21 2nd Test, Visakhapatnam
India won by 246 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
26-30 3rd Test, Mohali
India won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Jennings & Dawson call-ups

December

8-12 4th Test, Mumbai
India won by an innings & 36 runs
Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. India reaction. Agnew column
16-20 5th Test, Chennai
India won by an innings and 75 runs
Match report. Scorecard

January

10 v India A, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium)
England won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard (external site)
12 v India A, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium)
India A won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard (external site)
15 1st ODI, Pune
India won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
19 2nd ODI, Cuttack
India won by 15 runs
Match report. Scorecard
22 3rd ODI, Kolkata
England won by five runs
Match report. Scorecard
26 1st Twenty20 international, Kanpur (d/n)
England won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
29 2nd Twenty20 international, Nagpur (d/n)
India won by five runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction

February

1 3rd Twenty20 international, Bangalore (d/n)
India won by 75 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
India with the Twenty20 series trophy

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured