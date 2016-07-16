Chris Woakes: England bowler's rapid progress amazes Michael Vaughan

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: Wonderful Woakes & a brush with the law

Chris Woakes has gone from a "Skoda to a Ferrari" in just three months, says former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Woakes, 27, picked up 5-31 on day three of the first Test against Pakistan after his first-innings 6-70.

He has the second-best England match figures of this decade, after Jimmy Anderson's 10-45 against Sri Lanka in May.

Vaughan said Woakes' transformation was "staggering", adding: "He's been told to bowl quicker and he's done that."

Speaking to BBC's Test Match Special, Vaughan added: "It just proves to anyone that you can go away, work hard, improve your game, improve your mentality, and it just looks to me like he's that bit stronger.

"He bends his back that bit harder. He's one of the first names on the sheet. He deserves it."

England face a significant run chase against Pakistan, with the visitors finishing day three on 214-8 with a lead of 281.

Woakes had a disappointing tour of South Africa at the turn of the year, picking just two wickets in as many games. However, he improved to gather eight wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka more recently.

"He's come back a bit stronger," said Vaughan, who expects Woakes to be in the side even when Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes return from injury for the second Test at Old Trafford.

"I think he puts more energy into the action, power into the ball. And that's why he's bowling quicker.

"I'm sure the coaches have helped, but he's done it himself. he's worked it out and come back a fantastic cricketer."

Chris Woakes (left) has added 11 wickets to the 16 he had prior to the Lord's Test against Pakistan

Woakes 'belongs at Test level'

Woakes' efforts with the ball were complemented by his batting, notably when he tackled Pakistan's leg-spinning star Yasir Shah.

Five England batsmen fell to Yasir on Friday, but Woakes faced 51 of his deliveries to score 17 of his 35 runs.

Former England opener Geoffrey Boycott said: "He had confidence. It's not about runs all the time, but about the way he played him. He was comfortable. The other batsmen were like a cat on a hot tin roof. They were fidgety all the time.

"He wasn't hurried and wasn't frightened of the leg-spinner. He's made himself a really good cricketer now."

Vaughan too was impressed with the demeanour of Woakes, especially with bat in hand, adding: "You can see he puts his chest out, his shoulders are back and he says to the bowlers: 'Yeah, I belong at Test level.'"

'Celebrations tell a story' - what Woakes said

"It's my ninth test. I probably haven't shown people what I can do on this arena so far. It's nice to have a really good Test match. It's just my day that I managed to get the wickets.

"The guys have already stuck the tape on the Lord's honours board for it to be engraved [for taking 10 wickets in a Test]. There are some amazing names on that board - the legends of the game.

"The 10th was in the back of my mind particularly when I got my third wicket in this innings. To get that 10th and get on the board, it was a lovely moment. When you take that 10th, it is hard to explain, but I suppose the celebrations tell a story as well."

'Like Anderson' - what fans said on Twitter

Jimmy Anderson is England's all-time record Test wicket taker, with 454

Mike Ball: Woakes is going to be a more important all-rounder to England than Stokes, but what a team we'll have with them both playing.

David Beckett: Woakes is exceptional. Stokes and Anderson should come in for Finn and Ball. Maybe even Rashid for Moeen.

Thomas Measures: Starting to worry less about Anderson retiring with every games Woakes plays. Just getting better and better.

Little villain: Does anyone else think Woakes is bowling like Anderson? The similarities are spooky.