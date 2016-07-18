Birmingham Bears: Sam Hain says Worcestershire chat helped end poor run

Hong-Kong born Sam Hain is playing his first season of T20 cricket in 2016

Batsman Sam Hain says some honest talking helped Birmingham Bears bounce back from three straight defeats to move to the verge of the T20 Blast quarter-finals.

Sunday's 28-run win over Leicestershire at Edgbaston came 48 hours after a five-wicket loss to Worcestershire.

Hain, 21, hit 79 against the Foxes - his second T20 half-century.

"We had a discussion after Worcestershire about where we've been going wrong," Hain told BBC WM 95.6.

The Bears got their challenge for a place in the last eight back on track after a spectacular collapse at New Road on Friday, when they lost nine wickets for 35 runs on their way to defeat by their local rivals.

And Hain, who scored his first Championship century of the season against Hampshire in the last round of matches, says everyone was keen to make up for that disappointment after a frank discussion.

"They were just words and we needed to put them into actions," Hain said. "We got a win on the board and we want to take that momentum into the next game.

"It's nice to be among the runs - it's been lean at times this season, so to get a few is a nice feeling."

Brown wants 'job done'

Victory in their next game against Northamptonshire on Tuesday will book the Bears' place in the last eight of the competition for the 10th time in the tournament's 13-year history.

"It would be nice to get the job done there but we'll take one game at a time," said director of cricket Dougie Brown.

"We had a job to do at Leicester - there was a lot of expectation and we kept our stuff together."