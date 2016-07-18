England v Pakistan: James Anderson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid are recalled

Anderson has recovered from a stress fracture of his right shoulder

England v Pakistan, second Investec Test Venue: Old Trafford Dates: 22-26 July Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play highlights on the BBC Sport website, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW and online

England have added James Anderson, Ben Stokes and Adil Rashid to their squad for the second Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford, which begins on Friday.

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones drops out, but both Steven Finn and Jake Ball retain their places.

Both Anderson and Stokes missed the 75-run defeat in the first Test as they continued their recovery from injury by playing for their counties.

Anderson could replace Ball, who picked up a niggle during his Lord's debut.

Stokes will be hoping to return to England's top six, while Yorkshire leg-spinner Rashid adds options at a ground renowned for being one of the country's most receptive to slow bowlers.

Anderson took 3-58 as he bowled 22 overs for Lancashire over the weekend while Stokes proved his fitness by sending down more than 36 overs in the match, including taking three wickets in the home side's second innings at Southport.

Full squad: Cook, Hales, Root, Vince, Ballance, Stokes, Bairstow, Moeen, Rashid, Woakes, Broad, Anderson, Finn, Ball.