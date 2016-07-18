Tom Poynton: Derbyshire wicketkeeper forced to retire on medical advice

Tom Poynton has made 117 appearances in all competitions for Derbyshire, scoring 1,603 runs

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Tom Poynton has retired from playing professionally on medical advice, more than two years after being involved in a road accident in which his father Keith died.

The 26-year-old had ankle surgery after the crash in April 2014, but returned to play for Derbyshire 12 months later.

However, "significant deterioration" of his ankle has led to his retirement.

"The medical diagnosis and advice means I know that it's the right decision," Poynton told the club website.

"It's been a really difficult decision to retire from the game I love."

Poynton, a former England Under-19 international, made 47 first-class appearances for Derbyshire.

On his return to the game in 2015, he featured in all of their T20 Blast and One-Day Cup matches and regained the gloves for five County Championship matches.

Derbyshire chief executive Simon Storey said Poynton was a "model professional" who leaves "a gap to fill" on and off the field.

"He is a natural leader and fine cricketer who has overcome great personal tragedy in the process of representing his home county," Storey said.