Minor Counties: Cornwall thrash Dorset by an innings and 15 runs

Cornwall thrashed Dorset by an innings and 15 runs to keep up the pressure at the top of the Minor Counties Championship Western Division.

Teenager James Turpin took 4-37 and Brad Wadlan 3-23 as Cornwall dismissed Dorset for just 175 at Truro.

Greg Smith then hit 138 as the Duchy replied with 388-8, with five other Cornish batsmen scoring over 30.

Smith then starred with the ball, taking 5-43 as Dorset were dismissed for 198 in their second innings.

Cornwall have won three of their four matches this season, their only defeat coming to unbeaten leaders Shropshire earlier this month.