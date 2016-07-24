One-Day Cup: Jesse Ryder century not enough as Essex lose to Surrey

Jesse Ryder brought up his century from just 86 balls

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Chelmsford Surrey 313-8 (50 overs): Davies 82, Roy 55, Burns 52; ten Doeschate 2-25 Essex 247 (41.2 overs): Ryder 131; Dernbach 4-41 Surrey (2 pts) won by 66 runs Match scorecard

Jesse Ryder's blistering century proved in vain as Surrey inflicted a first One-Day Cup defeat of the season on Essex in the South Group.

New Zealand international Ryder cracked 131 off just 110 balls, but a target of 314 proved 66 runs beyond Essex.

Steven Davies earlier top-scored in Surrey's total of 313-8 with 82 from 81 balls, sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 92 with Rory Burns (52).

Jade Dernbach then took 4-41 from nine overs as Essex were bowled out for 247.

After they won the toss, England one-day opener Jason Roy (55) and Australia international Aaron Finch (41) shared 94 for the first wicket in a quickfire start.

Their work was built on by Davies, Burns and Ben Foakes (45) to ensure Surrey posted an imposing target.

Essex's reply was in disarray at 58-3 when Tom Westley, Nick Browne and Ravi Bopara fell cheaply.

Ryder was left to play a lone hand, striking 13 fours and four sixes, but partnerships of 51 and 91 with Ryan ten Doeschate (18) and Ashar Zaidi (27) were not good enough and Surrey wrapped up victory with 52 balls to spare.

Surrey bowler Jade Dernbach told BBC Radio London:

"It was one of those days where we just grinded out a total.

"We had a great total on the board and it was important we came out and set the tone with the ball with some early wickets.

"If Jesse stays to the end, they get that total. He's such a wonderful player who can find a boundary at any time, so to get his wicket and Ashar Zaidi in the space of a couple of overs was vital.

"I'm just glad I can put in a performance like that for the boys. It means a lot to me and a lot to the team, it's something I enjoy doing."