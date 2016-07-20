Gareth Roderick: Broken finger sidelines Gloucestershire captain for six weeks

From the section

Gareth Roderick has a batting average of 40.75 from 55 first-class matches

Gloucestershire's Championship captain Gareth Roderick will be out for six weeks after breaking his finger, reports BBC Radio Bristol.

The 24-year-old wicketkeeper suffered the injury during Sunday's T20 Blast victory over Essex.

South Africa-born Roderick, who joined Gloucestershire in 2012, had two previous finger injuries in 2014.

Gloucestershire currently lie third in County Championship Division Two and are top of the T20 Blast South group.