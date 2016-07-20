Jamie Overton: Somerset pace bowler to miss rest of 2016 season
-
- From the section Cricket
Somerset pace bowler Jamie Overton will miss the remainder of the 2016 season because of a lower back injury.
Overton went off during the second day of Somerset's recent final-over County Championship loss to Middlesex and scans revealed a stress fracture.
The 22-year-old played 18 games for the county in all competitions this summer.
"He will begin rehabilitation in the autumn with a view to a full recovery, returning next season," physiotherapist Jamie Thorpe told Somerset's website.
Somerset are currently sixth in County Championship Division One and third in their One-Day Cup group, but cannot qualify for the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast competition.