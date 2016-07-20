Ben Twohig: Worcestershire spinner agrees new three-year deal

Ben Twohig signed his first professional contract at Worcestershire in 2015

Left-arm spinner Ben Twohig has signed a three-year-contract at Worcestershire to become the second academy graduate in six days to agree a new deal.

Twohig, 18, is yet to play a senior game and will stay at New Road until at least the end of the 2019 season.

He follows pace bowler Josh Tongue, also 18, in extending his future at the Championship Division Two club.

Both players have been called up to the England under-19 squad for upcoming games against Sri Lanka.

Twohig was part of the England Development Programme under-17 side that played Pakistan in the UAE in 2014 and he was on stand-by for the recent Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

"As a spinner, I need time to learn my trade and it is great that the club have invested so much time in me," Twohig told the club website.

"One year would still have been brilliant and to get three is fantastic. I can continue learning as part of the learning curve I am on."