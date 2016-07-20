Lancashire Thunder: Sarah Taylor to miss Super League

From the section

Sarah Taylor has made 101 one-day international and 81 Twenty20 appearances for England

Kia Super League Group stage: 30 July-14 August Finals Day: 21 August (Chelmsford) Coverage: BBC Test Match Special commentary on seven group games, plus Finals Day; more coverage on BBC local radio

England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor will not appear for Lancashire Thunder in the inaugural edition of the Super League.

Taylor, 27, is taking an indefinite break from cricket after suffering with anxiety and panic attacks.

New Zealand all-rounder Amy Satterthwaite will captain the side in Taylor's absence.

Six Super League teams will play 15 Twenty20 matches in a round-robin tournament that begins on 30 July.