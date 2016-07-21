Mike Procter: Gloucestershire 'not a one-man team' under Michael Klinger

Michael Klinger has scored 27.9% of Gloucestershire runs in the T20 Blast so far in 2016

Gloucestershire are not a one-man team under Michael Klinger, says former South Africa all-rounder Mike Procter.

Legendary former Glos skipper Procter scored 14,441 runs and took 833 wickets for the county between 1968 and 1981.

Limited-overs captain Klinger has scored 517 of their 1,855 runs in the T20 Blast in 2016 and averaged 94.50 in three Championship appearances.

"It's definitely not a one-man side. They've got a good attitude," Procter told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"He's doing a fantastic job and Gloucestershire are doing well. They've got a good fighting spirit."

Klinger's side have qualified for the quarter-finals of this season's T20 Blast and currently sit top of the South Group, four points above Glamorgan.