Glamorgan: Former all-rounder Jim Pressdee dies aged 83

Former Glamorgan all-rounder Jim Pressdee has died, aged 83.

Pressdee became Glamorgan's youngest post-war player in 1949, making his first-class debut against Nottinghamshire at Cardiff Arms Park aged 16 years and 59 days.

He scored 1,000 runs in a season on six occasions for the Welsh county.

Mumbles-born Pressdee emigrated to South Africa in 1965, where he played for North-Eastern Transvaal until 1969-70.

Pressdee, who returned to live in Wales, was also on the books of Swansea Town FC and represented Wales at youth level.