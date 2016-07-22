Glamorgan: Shaun Tait urges team not to 'mess it up'

Shaun Tait has bowled a delivery timed at more than 100 mile per hour

Fast bowler Shaun Tait says Glamorgan must not "mess up" their T20 Blast campaign after putting themselves on the brink of a quarter final place.

The Welsh county are second in the table and can claim a last eight spot by beating Somerset on Friday.

But after two consecutive defeats, Australian Tait says Glamorgan have to get back to winning ways.

"Being so close it would be a real shame to mess it up now, that's why this game is so important," he said.

"If we happen to lose it's not the end of the world, but if you win the game it makes the rest of the campaign a lot easier."

The 33-year-old joined Glamorgan as an overseas player for the T20 tournament following the departure of Dale Steyn who played in the early part of this season's tournament.

While the county's form has tailed-off, Tait - who first played for Glamorgan in 2010 - believes they are well-placed to clinch a place in the knockout stages with the bowlers holding the key.

"We have a good balance, a couple of spin options, and I like having the quicks there like Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan [and] I can bring a bit of pace if needs be," he added.

"To win T20 you need a good bowling attack because the batsmen have become so good at whacking the ball out of the ground they kind of cancel each other out, but a good bowling attack and death bowlers are not easy top come by."

Cross-border rivalry

Somerset are coached by former Glamorgan batsman and coach Matthew Maynard and captained by Jim Allenby who joined them from Glamorgan in 2014 - less than a year after agreeing a four-year deal with the Welsh county.

Tait says their presence adds extra spice to the match and that every Glamorgan game is a Wales v England clash in any case.

"Somerset always put up a good fight I didn't realise there is a bit of history between the clubs - and Matt Maynard and Jim Allenby are coming back so there's a bit of niggle, there I suppose," he said.

"You're playing in the English county set-up, but technically you're probably representing Wales.

"I think the Welsh boys definitely feel that and no doubt the English boys do too - I try not to think about it too much because I'm Australian so I'm not really fussed - but smacking a Pom at any time is great."