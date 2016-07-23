Hampshire: Dale Benkenstein leaves as head coach for family reasons

Benkenstein played 23 one-day internationals for South Africa from 1998-2002

Hampshire head coach Dale Benkenstein has left the club with immediate effect because of family reasons.

The 42-year-old former South Africa all-rounder had been in the role for two-and a half seasons, but has departed "with mutual agreement".

"Extended periods of separation from family in South Africa have become increasingly more difficult," he said.

Hampshire are currently bottom of Division One, fourth in the One Day Cup and eighth in the T20 Blast.

Director of cricket Giles White said 1st XI responsibilities would be taken up by the other members of the coaching team until further notice.

Benkenstein, who led the club to two NatWest T20 Blast Finals Days and Championship promotion during his tenure, told BBC Radio Solent: "It has been an issue, especially over the last two years after having my youngest child, and the separation from my family has taken its toll.

"I made a decision that I wouldn't be coming back next year, I was fully committed to this season and wanted to give them enough time to think about next year.

"It isn't possible for my family to come over for numerous reasons so I wanted to go back again for a week and we were trying to look for a gap.

"Giles thought about it and felt the best thing for me and the best thing for the club is for me to go home now. When he put that option on the table I knew it was definitely the right thing to do."