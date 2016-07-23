T20 Blast quarter-finalists Glamorgan on a roll, says Aneurin Donald

Aneurin Donald is a former captain of England's Under-19 side

Aneurin Donald says Glamorgan are "on a roll" and targeting the T20 Blast final after reaching the last eight.

Donald's unbeaten 44 helped Glamorgan beat Somerset on Friday to seal their place in the quarter-finals.

The 19-year-old, who scored the joint-fastest first-class double-century in his previous outing, hopes the Welsh county can reach the T20 finals day for the first time since 2004.

"We're just trying to carry all this momentum," Donald told BBC Radio Wales.

"We had a couple of bad games but we parked that behind us, learnt from them and we're just on a roll.

"It's difficult tailing off in the last couple of games like we did but we bounced back and that's what a quality team does. Hopefully we can carry it right through."

Glamorgan's win against Somerset followed T20 defeats against Hampshire and Gloucestershire, having lost only one of their previous nine matches in this year's competition.

Donald has been in the limelight after his brilliant innings of 234 during Glamorgan's County Championship victory over Derbyshire.

He took just 123 balls to reach 200 - equalling Ravi Shastri's record - and brought up his 100, 150 and 200 with sixes.

Donald's knock of 44 not out against Somerset came off just 29 balls.

"It's nice to be at the centre of attention - it's always good for the ego," he said of his double-ton against Derbyshire.

"But it's nice just to be contributing and winning games for Glamorgan.

"I was really pleased with how I played [against Somerset] to see us home. That was one of my better knocks in the scheme of things."