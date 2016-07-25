Warwickshire: No problem with confidence in white-ball cricket, says Clarke

Rikki Clarke played two Test matches and 20 One-Day internationals for England

Warwickshire all-rounder Rikki Clarke says their emphatic One-Day Cup win over Worcestershire shows there is no problem with confidence in white-ball cricket.

Clarke, 34, returned career-best List A figures of 5-26 in the Bears' eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston to bounce back from successive T20 Blast defeats.

"I think we're playing some good cricket," Clarke told BBC WM.

"T20 can be a game if something goes slightly wrong, it goes against you."

After missing out on two chances to book their place in the quarter-finals of the T20 Blast with back-to-back losses to Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire, Warwickshire's hopes of a last-eight spot in the 50-over competition were kept alive by their handsome win over their local rivals.

With the Bears in fifth place and one of six teams separated by two points, the North group looks like going down to the wire.

Clarke is adamant he and his team-mates are up for the fight of making the quarter-finals in both limited-over formats.

"We're a tight unit and we want to do it for the next person," Clarke said.

"Sometimes you get over the line and sometimes you don't.

"It's a cliche but we have to take each game separately and this win won't mean anything if we don't back it up. Our approach to 50-over cricket is similar to four-day cricket and hopefully we can take that momentum."

The Bears continue their One Day Cup campaign against Northamptonshire at Edgbaston on Tuesday.