Mick Newell: Nottinghamshire can cope with busy workload

Mick Newell has been in charge of Nottinghamshire since 2002

Director of cricket Mick Newell believes Nottinghamshire's players can compete despite their busy workload.

Nine of the players who played in the Championship defeat by Somerset played white-ball cricket at the weekend.

Notts beat Birmingham in the T20 Blast on Friday and then saw off Derbyshire in the One-Day Cup on Sunday.

"It is 12 players being asked to do a lot of the work, but we would like to get one or two others in," Newell told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"If we can qualify for the One-Day Cup quarter-finals early, we might be able to look at other players."

Notts secured a home quarter-final in the T20 Blast with a six-wicket victory at Edgbaston and Newell now wants to do the same in the 50-over format.

"We want to qualify for a home quarter-final as that gives us our best chance of winning," Newell added.

"The sooner we can qualify the better.

"I would image if we did win at Scarborough against Yorkshire on Wednesday that would get us through."