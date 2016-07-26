Nic Pothas leaves Leicestershire for Sri Lanka fielding coach role

Nic Pothas spent 10 seasons with Hampshire and made three ODI appearances for South Africa

Leicestershire academy director Nic Pothas is to join Sri Lanka as fielding coach at the end of the week.

The 42-year-old, who also spent time coaching the Foxes' first team and second XI, will link up with Sri Lanka for a home series against Australia.

Pothas said: "The opportunity to be involved in the game at the highest level is not one that I could pass up."

Meanwhile, former Leicestershire player Carl Crowe has joined the club as second XI coach on a temporary basis.

Leicester-born off-spinner Crowe, 40, played for the county between 1995 and 2009, helping them win the County Championship in 1998.

Carl Crowe helped England Women to two Ashes successes

He has also worked with the England Women's team since 2010.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Leicestershire County Cricket Club for a few weeks and supporting the coaches," said Crowe, who will stay with the club until the end of the season.

Pothas had a long playing career with Hampshire and after retirement, he took up a director of cricket and coaching role with Guernsey.

"We're disappointed to lose a coach of Nic's calibre but this is a wonderful opportunity for him and we understand his decision," said Leicestershire chief executive Wasim Khan.

Pothas added: "I will be forever grateful to Leicestershire County Cricket Club for the opportunity to join at an exciting time.

"The structure at the club means that they will continue to move forward at pace.

"I'm also thankful to Wasim Khan and Andrew McDonald for being extremely supportive and understanding the decision."