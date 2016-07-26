Paul Collingwood: Durham veteran agrees new contract for 2017 season

Paul Collingwood played 68 Tests, 197 one-day internationals and 35 T20 matches for England from 2003-2011

Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has agreed a one-year contract extension with Durham.

The deal commits the 40-year-old to a 22nd summer of county cricket in 2017.

Championship skipper Collingwood will also lead the team in all formats for the rest of this season following news that Mark Stoneman is to join Surrey.

"I feel I can continue to contribute to the team and I really want to help develop the next generation of Durham cricketers," he told the club website.

Collingwood has scored 677 runs in all competitions so far this season.

Durham chief executive David Harker said: "To keep a player of Paul's experience and ability at the club is a massive bonus as we start to look towards our plans for 2017.

"He continues to epitomise the values of Durham, both on and off the field, as well as still being a fine player who leads from the front in the role of club captain."