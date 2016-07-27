Australia fan jailed for streaking during Sri Lanka Test

Sri Lanka Cricket have increased security for day two

An Australia fan has been jailed and fined after streaking during the first Test in Sri Lanka.

Alex James ran unchallenged onto the outfield during a rain delay on the opening day in Pallekele before stripping naked and sliding across the waterlogged covers.

He got dressed again and left the field - but was later arrested by police.

James, from Brisbane, was ordered to spend a week in prison and pay a fine of 3000 rupees (£15.70).

Cricket Australia said: "File this one under, 'It seemed like a good idea at the time'."