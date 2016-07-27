Surrey Stars: Lea Tahuhu and Naomi Dattani join Women's Super League squad
Surrey Stars have added seam bowler Lea Tahuhu and all-rounder Naomi Dattani to their squad ahead of the inaugural Women's Super League competition.
New Zealand bowler Tahuhu, 25, has replaced Australia captain Meg Lanning, who has a shoulder injury.
Dattani, 22, comes in for Kirstie White after the wicket-keeper suffered an ankle problem.
Surrey play their opening match on Sunday against Southern Vipers at the Ageas Bowl.