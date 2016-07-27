Surrey Stars: Lea Tahuhu and Naomi Dattani join Women's Super League squad

Lea Tahuhu
Lea Tahuhu has taken 49 wickets at international level

Surrey Stars have added seam bowler Lea Tahuhu and all-rounder Naomi Dattani to their squad ahead of the inaugural Women's Super League competition.

New Zealand bowler Tahuhu, 25, has replaced Australia captain Meg Lanning, who has a shoulder injury.

Dattani, 22, comes in for Kirstie White after the wicket-keeper suffered an ankle problem.

Surrey play their opening match on Sunday against Southern Vipers at the Ageas Bowl.

