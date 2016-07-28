Worcestershire: Tom Scott is confirmed as chief executive officer at New Road

Tom Scott was welcomed by director of cricket Steve Rhodes (left) and chairman Stephen Taylor (right)

Worcestershire have confirmed the appointment of Tom Scott as chief executive officer, after six months doing the job in an interim capacity.

Scott, 57, came in to replace long-serving CEO David Leatherdale, when he took up a similar position with the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"I'm a life-long supporter," said Scott. "I want to see success at the club both on and off the pitch.

"There's been a lot to learn but I have thoroughly enjoyed the process."

Worcestershire are currently second in Division Two of the County Championship, seven points behind leaders Essex, as they look to fill the one promotion place that would earn an immediate return to the top flight.

Off the field, the county continue to make money, having recorded a profit in each of the last six years.

"All first-class clubs must be financially sustainable," added Scott. "In order to do that we need to generate commercial opportunities with current and new commercial partners.

"The club is in need of careful structured change so members, staff and supporters can see improvements to the infrastructure and the way we do business."