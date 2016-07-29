T20 Blast: Yorkshire, Essex and Durham join Nottinghamshire in quarter-finals

Lancashire won the 2015 T20 Blast but failed to make the quarter-finals this year

Yorkshire, Essex and Durham claimed the final three quarter-final spots in the last round of T20 Blast group matches.

Essex drew to go through after rain curtailed their game with Glamorgan, while Yorkshire and Durham both won.

They are joined in the quarters by Nottinghamshire, Middlesex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire, who had already reached the last eight.

Notts will host Essex, while Northants play Middlesex, Gloucestershire face Durham and Yorkshire visit Glamorgan.

Birmingham Bears needed victory to guarantee their progress, but lost a low-scoring match at holders Lancashire to crash out of the competition.

The T20 Blast quarter-final line-up:

Nottinghamshire v Essex (Monday, 8 August)

Northants v Middlesex (Tuesday, 9 August)

Gloucestershire v Durham (Wednesday, 10 August)

Glamorgan v Yorkshire (Thursday, 11 August)

Roy of the Rovers

Jason Roy finished two runs shy of his best ever T20 score of 122

With both sides needing to win to have any chance of making the quarter-finals, Surrey's game against Kent was always likely to be full-blooded - and England limited-overs opener Jason Roy did not disappoint.

His unbeaten 120 from 62 deliveries included 15 fours and a further three sixes, helping propel the hosts to 212-4 at The Oval.

His opening partnership of 187 with Australia batsman Aaron Finch (79) was just five runs short of the biggest partnership in Twenty20 cricket in this country - and only 14 shy of the best opening stand of all time.

It might have been enough to put the hosts through had Essex lost, but in the end the big-hitting was in vain as the abandonment at Chelmsford sent both Surrey and Kent out.

Notts pair hit quickfire half-centuries together

Daniel Christian (54 from 16 balls) and Michael Lumb (69 from 26 balls) were together at the crease for 24 deliveries and struck 66 runs.

We may be used to seeing batsmen making 50 in the blink of an eye, but Nottinghamshire's Daniel Christian and Michael Lumb hit two of the fastest half-centuries in history at the same time in their rain-hit win against Leicestershire.

Christian struck six sixes and four fours on his way to a 16-ball half-century - the joint 11th fastest 50 in T20 history - while Lumb managed the same milestone from one more ball, putting him level 16th on the list.

Nottinghamshire topped the North Group with eight victories from their 14 games.

