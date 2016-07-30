One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Hampshire (Sun)

Colin Ingram scored two centuries against Essex within four days

One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Hampshire Date: Sunday 31 July Venue: St Helen's, Swansea Time: 1100 Coverage: Live audio commentary from BBC Wales/ BBC Radio Solent, plus text updates, on the BBC Sport website; reports on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Solent

Glamorgan and Hampshire meet in Swansea with both sides still in the hunt for One-Day Cup last eight places.

The teams are among five mid-table counties with three wins out of six, with Hampshire winning the toss and batting.

Glamorgan recall batsman Will Bragg for T20 paceman Shaun Tait in their squad.

Colin Ingram tops the Professional Cricketers' Association most valuable player ratings for the competition, after his century against Essex.

Hampshire beat Glamorgan by 25 runs in their T20 encounter at Southampton in June.

Sunday's match marks the start of Glamorgan's annual return to the historic St Helen's ground, where they also play Northants in the Championship on Wednesday, 3 August.

But the Welsh county have to travel to the Oval for their final One-Day Cup group game against Surrey on Monday 1 August between the Swansea fixtures.

Hampshire, who are again without Sean Ervine through injury, play their final 50-overs group match at home to Somerset on Tuesday 2 August.

Glamorgan: Lloyd, Rudolph (c), Bragg, Ingram, Donald, Wallace, Wagg, Meschede, Salter, van der Gugten, Hogan.

Hampshire: Adams, Alsop, Dawson (c), W Smith, Weatherley, McLaren, McManus, Berg, Andrew, Wheal, Crane.