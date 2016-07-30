Pakistan v Worcestershire: Rahat Ali takes 2-29 in drawn tour game

Pakistan left-armer Rahat Ali has taken six wickets in the first two Tests of the series against England

Tour match, New Road (day two of two): Pakistan 261-3 dec: Azhar 81, Masood 67, Rizwan 49* Worcestershire 260-6: Kohler-Cadmore 73, Clarke 58; Rahat 2-29 Match drawn Scorecard

Worcestershire youngsters Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Joe Clarke both made half-centuries as the two-day tour game with Pakistan ended in a draw at New Road.

Pakistan fast bowler Rahat Ali took two of the wickets to fall as Worcestershire reached 260-6 before declaring, in reply to the tourists' 261-3 declared on Friday.

Kohler-Cadmore, 21, top-scored with 73 after 20-year-old Clarke had made 58.

Pakistan begin the third Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

They had five of the players on duty who have played in the first two games of the series, which is level at 1-1, with stand-in skipper Azhar Ali and Shan Masood taking the chance to play themselves into form with half centuries on the first day.

