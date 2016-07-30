Olly Stone: Warwickshire sign Northamptonshire pace bowler

Olly Stone is currently recovering from a knee injury

Northamptonshire pace bowler Olly Stone will join Warwickshire on a three-year deal at the end of the 2016 season.

Eight counties had made approaches for the 22-year-old, who is currently sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Stone was hurt while celebrating a wicket in a T20 Blast match.

"I had a few other options but after meeting the coaching staff, the captain and seeing the world-class facilities at Edgbaston, the choice was simple for me," Stone told the club website.

Director of cricket Dougie Brown added: "We knew that there were a number of counties in for Olly and we are delighted that he has chosen to join Warwickshire to continue his development in the game."

Stone has taken 72 wickets at an average of 30.69 in 25 first-class appearances.