Super League: Charlotte Edwards' first game for Southern Vipers ends in injury

Charlotte Edwards was down for some time after colliding with Fi Morris

Kia Super League, Ageas Bowl Surrey Stars 85-6 (20 overs): Sciver 36 not out; Farrant 2-17 Southern Vipers 88-4 (15.2 overs): Adams 41, Bates 25; Hartley 2-17 Southern Vipers won by six wickets Scorecard

Ex-England skipper Charlotte Edwards' first major match since retiring from international cricket ended within 13 overs because of a neck injury.

She collided with Fi Morris as both Southern Vipers players raced towards mid-wicket to catch the ball, and spent several minutes down on the ground.

Surrey Stars made 85-6 but the hosts chased down the target in 15.2 overs to win by six wickets at Southampton.

At Taunton, Western Storm beat Lancashire Thunder by four wickets.

Charlotte Edwards did not return after being helped from the field

Edwards' day had begun well as the Vipers skipper took two catches as the Stars collapsed to 28-5, in front of an impressive crowd of over 2,200 spectators.

Nat Sciver (36 not out) dug in and having hit teenage bowler Katie George for four, the visitors' captain top-edged the next ball high into the air as Edwards and Morris collided.

Following treatment on the pitch, 36-year-old Edwards gingerly walked off the pitch and did not return for the rest of the match, but would have batted if required after having a thorough assessment.

Georgia Adams made the most of the opportunity to open the batting, hitting seven fours in her 41 as the home side raced to victory - despite England spinner Alex Hartley taking two wickets in two balls.

Edwards later tweeted: "Thanks for all the messages re injury, apart from a few bruises and a headache I'm doing ok!!"

Southern Vipers batter Georgia Adams:

"It was nice to get runs first up, and it was nice to get out there in front of a very large crowd, which is new to me.

"The experience having not just Suzie [Bates] but Charlotte [Edwards] is brilliant. Suzie guided me through that innings.

"She was talking me through the innings, her knowledge of the game and the bowlers we were facing helped so much.

"Playing on a ground like this is brilliant. Normally I am an opener but I was due to bat at three. Finding out at the last minute stopped me from getting nervous.

Surrey Stars spinner Alex Hartley:

"In hindsight we were probably around 30 runs short but the team had a great effort to take it down almost to the wire.

"Nat [Sciver] and Rene [Farrell] were absolutely fantastic, if it wasn't for them we could have been all out for 45.

"It is always nice to bowl well but disappointing when you don't win.

"The Hampshire crowd was absolutely fantastic, they announced they had over 2,000 in.

"Hopefully we can kick on with our batting, our bowling was fantastic, so we are looking forward to the next one."

Knight helps put Lancashire to the sword

Kia Super League, Cooper Associates County Ground Lancashire Thunder 83 (18.3 overs): Lamb 25; Taylor 4-14, Knight 3-11 Western Storm 86-6 (15.3 overs): Knight 23; Dottin 3-8 Western Storm won by four wickets Scorecard

Edwards' successor as England captain, Heather Knight, had a great day with bat and ball for Western Storm

Current England skipper Heather Knight enjoyed a more fruitful day as her Storm side held their nerve to overcome the Thunder in a low-scoring thriller at Taunton.

Knight and Stafanie Taylor claimed 7-25 between them as the visiting side were bowled for just 83 in 18.3 overs, with Emma Lamb top-scoring with 25.

Despite Thunder's Deandra Dottin taking a clinical 3-8, Storm edged home to collect a well-deserved victory in front of more than a 1,000 fans at Taunton.

