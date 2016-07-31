One-Day Cup: Surrey v Glamorgan (Mon)

Gary Wilson has been recalled to the Surrey squad

One-Day Cup: Surrey v Glamorgan Date: Monday 1 August Venue: Kia Oval, London Time: 1400 Coverage: Live audio commentary from BBC Radio London/ BBC Wales, plus text updates, on the BBC Sport website; updates on BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Wales

Surrey could move into third place in the One-Day Cup South Group if they overcome Glamorgan at the Oval.

The hosts' net run-rate is already better than Hampshire, Kent, and Middlesex who are all two points above them in the race for top four spots.

The Welsh side brought in spinner Owen Morgan and seamer Ruaidhri Smith for Andrew Salter and Timm van der Gugten.

Surrey, who were put in to bat, fielded an unchanged eleven from their win over Gloucestershire.

Surrey travel across London on Tuesday 2 August to face Middlesex in their final group game.

Surrey: Roy, Finch, Davies, Sibley, Burns, Foakes, S Curran, T Curran, Batty (c), Meaker, Dernbach.

Glamorgan: Lloyd, Rudolph (c), Bragg, Ingram, Donald, Wallace, Wagg, Meschede, Morgan, R Smith, Hogan.