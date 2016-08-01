Lancashire: Luis Reece, George Edwards and Gavin Griffiths to leave

Luis Reece (left), George Edwards (centre) and Gavin Griffiths have not played for Lancashire in the County Championship this year

Lancashire's Luis Reece, George Edwards and Gavin Griffiths will be released at the end of their current deals.

Batsman Reece, 25, and bowler Griffiths, 22, have both progressed through the age grades, with the latter currently on loan at Hampshire.

Fast bowler Edwards, 24, moved to Lancashire from Surrey last year but has only played T20 this season.

"We wish them every success with their future endeavours," said cricket director and head coach Ashley Giles.