Jofra Archer: Fast bowler signs 18-month contract with Sussex

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer has represented the West Indies at Under-19 level

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has signed an 18-month professional deal with Sussex after impressing on non-contract terms.

The 21-year-old right-armer took five wickets on his first-class debut against tourists Pakistan last month.

Barbados-born Archer has since featured in four T20 Blast and three One-Day Cup matches, and took 5-42 as Sussex lost to Somerset on Saturday.

"Jofra is an incredibly exciting talent with both bat and ball," Sussex head coach Mark Davis said.

