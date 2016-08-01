England v Pakistan: Tourists revise plans for Joe Root & Alastair Cook

At Old Trafford Cook and Root became the eighth England batsmen to share two hundred partnerships in the same Test

Third England v Pakistan Test Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 3-7 August Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Pakistan have changed their plans for England batsmen Joe Root and Alastair Cook before the third Test at Edgbaston, says coach Mickey Arthur.

Root scored 254 and 71 not out as England won the second Test by 330 runs to level the four-match series 1-1.

Opener Cook made 105 and 76 not out, after a first-innings 81 at Lord's, and shared two century stands with Root.

"We had a look at Cook and Root again. We analysed our plans," said Arthur.

"We see them as a fundamental to England's batting. If we can get into them with the new ball we've got a real good chance."

Root's man-of-the-match performance at Old Trafford lifted him two places to number two in the International Cricket Council's Test rankings, while Cook is eighth.

Alex Hales has scored 56 runs, James Vince 76 and Gary Ballance 72 in the first two Tests, although only opener Hales batted in both innings last week.

Arthur said the lack of form posed an "interesting conundrum" for England.

"They are all quality players," he added. "But they clearly know that when they walk out they are playing for their Test places, so that provides another level of pressure.

"I'm not discounting Hales, but clearly Cook and Root are the beacon of England's batting at the moment."

'I always believed I was good enough'

Woakes took nine wickets in his first six Tests and 26 in his past four

England all-rounder Chris Woakes says he "always believed he was good enough" to play at the highest level.

Woakes, 27, has taken 18 wickets in the first two Tests, with figures of 11-102 at Lord's followed by 7-108 in the second.

"Whenever you go to the highest level, you're judged a little bit more," said Woakes, who also scored 58 at Old Trafford.

"It's understandable that people had their doubts about me.

"I always believed I was good enough. It's just a matter of getting it out of myself and getting a run in the side, which I've had."