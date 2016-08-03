County Championship: Glamorgan new boy Lukas Carey rocks Northants

Camarthen-born Carey (right) has appeared for Glamorgan's 2nd XI and the Wales Minor Counties side this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Swansea, day one Northants 108-4: Evans 42*; Carey 3-37 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 1 pt, Northants 0 pts Scorecard

Teenage seamer Lukas Carey made a dream debut for Glamorgan as injury-hit Northamptonshire struggled between the showers on day one in Swansea.

Carey, 19, a product of coach Robert Croft's local club Pontarddulais, claimed 3-37 in 10 overs.

Northamptonshire's top order paid the penalty for some risky shots as Carey bowled a full length.

Loan debutant Laurie Evans and David Murphy added 70 for the fifth wicket to salvage the visitors' day.

Both teams are without several regulars ahead of their T20 Blast quarter-finals, with Glamorgan resting Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede and Michael Hogan.

Northants, who are also in the last eight of the One-Day Cup, are managing injury concerns to Alex Wakely, Josh Cobb, Adam Rossington and Steven Crook.

A blue plaque was unveiled at the gates of St Helen's to mark the rich cricketing history of the ground, which saw West Indies' Sir Garfield Sobers hit six sixes in an over in 1968, as well as hosting Glamorgan victories over cricket's leading nations.

Glamorgan's chief executive Hugh Morris was joined by the county's leading wicket-taker Don Shepherd and Balconiers supporters group chairman John Williams.

Glamorgan debutant Lukas Carey told BBC Wales Sport:

"I felt really excited when I got the call-up, I was really looking forward to playing in Swansea as the home ground of the west.

"I thought hopefully I'd get a couple of wickets and get another game, then the first one came in the second over and there were a couple more in between the rain-breaks.

"I've played quite a bit of club cricket here so I know what the pitch is doing, it helped going into the game.

"I've played in the same side as [coach Robert Croft] for Pontarddulais when I came into the first team. He's good to have around for a chat, and [assistant coach] Steve Watkin has helped me a lot since I was about 16."