Varun Chopra: Warwickshire batsman to return to Essex

Varun Chopra led the Bears to victory in the T20 Blast final on their home ground at Edgbaston in 2014

Batsman Varun Chopra has agreed a three-year deal to return to Essex from Warwickshire at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old, who began his career at Chelmsford, won the Championship, One-Day Cup and T20 Blast after moving to Edgbaston for the start of 2010.

Chopra, replaced as captain in 2016, was Warwickshire's leading run scorer in four of the last five terms.

"I am delighted to be re-joining a club where I have fond memories from the early stages of my career," he said.

"I look forward to returning as a more developed player and being part of a talented, ambitious and exciting team led by Chris Silverwood.

"As I enter a key stage in my career, I am intent on contributing in all formats of the game and in doing that, I hope to achieve my desire to play for England."