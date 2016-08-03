England v Pakistan: Ben Stokes out of rest of Test series with calf strain

Ben Stokes will continue his rehabilitation with England during the third Test at Edgbaston

England's Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the rest of the four-Test series against Pakistan with a right calf strain.

Stokes, 25, was injured while bowling in England's 330-run series-levelling win at Old Trafford in the second Test.

The all-rounder was replaced by Steven Finn for the third Test at Edgbaston, which started on Wednesday.

Stokes is hoping to be fit for the one-day series against Pakistan, which begins on 24 August.

He told BBC Test Match Special: "There was a possibility of being fit for the last Test but rather than risk more damage we decided to take it easy.

"I came back from South Africa and the first Test match back I did my knee. Now I've done my calf. It's been frustrating but I haven't written my summer off yet."

Stokes scored 34 in the first innings of the second Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford and had match figures of 2-60 before leaving the field injured on day four.

This is Stokes' third notable injury in the past nine months. He damaged his shoulder in the third Test against Pakistan last October, and consequently missed the four-match one-day series and three Twenty20.

He then injured his knee in the first Test against Sri Lanka in May, which resulted in a month on the sidelines.

Stokes made his competitive return in the T20 Blast for Durham on 24 June and played five T20s and two first-class games, but was left out of England's squad for the first Test against Pakistan, which the visitors won by 75 runs.