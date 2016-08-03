One-Day Cup draw: Warwickshire could meet Worcestershire in semi-finals

Worcestershire's Vikram Solanki hit 126 to beat Warwickshire in an Edgbaston semi-final in 2004

Warwickshire could meet local rivals Worcestershire in the One-Day Cup semi-finals in late August, if both sides win their respective quarter-finals.

The Bears landed a home tie with Essex on Wednesday 17 August in the quarter-final draw, made immediately following the conclusion of the group stages.

Worcestershire must travel to Taunton to play Somerset the same day.

The other semi-final will involve the winners of Kent v Yorkshire, at home to either Northamptonshire or Surrey.

North Group winners Northants are to host Surrey, who finished fourth in the South Group, at Wantage Road on Thursday, 18 August (13:30 BST).

South Group runners-up Kent will welcome Yorkshire, third in the North Group, to Canterbury on the same day (14:00 BST).

Both the Warwickshire/Essex and Somerset/Worcestershire quarter-finals will start at 11:00 BST.

The two semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, 28 August and Monday, 29 August.

The final is to be played at Lord's on Saturday, 17 September.

Lord's One-Day Cup final history

The One-Day Cup, in its third season as English cricket's season-ending limited-over showpiece, will have new winners.

Both the 2014 winners Durham, who beat Warwickshire in the final, and 2015 victors Gloucestershire, who beat Surrey at Lord's 11 months ago, were eliminated in the group stages.

Warwickshire and Worcestershire last met at the knockout stage in limited-overs cricket in 2004 when a Vikram Solanki-inspired Worcester beat the Bears by 41 runs at Edgbaston in the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy.

Lancashire remain the most successful side in English one-day knockout history, having won on 11 of their 17 trips to Lord's, but Warwickshire (with 18) have contested more finals.