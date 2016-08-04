Geraint Jones: Ex-Kent wicketkeeper wants club to show progression

Geraint Jones scored 9,087 first-class runs at an average of 32.45

Former Kent wicketkeeper Geraint Jones believes the club should concentrate resources on returning to Division One of the County Championship.

Kent have been in the second tier since suffering relegation in 2010.

"The powers that be need to make some decisions; what do they want to do?" the 40-year-old told BBC Radio Kent.

"Ultimately you want to be playing in the first division. That was hammered into me as a Kent player when the divisions were brought in."

Former England keeper Jones spent 15 years at Kent, winning the Twenty20 Cup in 2007 and the Division Two title in 2009 and finishing runners-up in Division One in 2004 and the Twenty20 Cup and the Pro40 in 2008.

He is eager the club return to their former glories.

"I want to see them winning trophies because, as a player, that's what I defined myself by," he said.

"It is important that people make some hard decisions on where they want to go as a club.

"People won't want to come to Kent because over the last few years we have been a middle-of-the-road second division side in red ball. Now it is so tough with just one team going up."

Jones, who won the Ashes with England in 2005, believes the emergence of young players has taken the focus away from the lack of on-pitch success.

"Daniel Bell-Drummond has gone from someone showing a huge amount of ability to actually putting scores on the board, Sam Billings has played for England and Sam Northeast has proved a very good captain," he said.

"Results have been masked over by focusing on how well some youngsters have done.

"If you look closely at performances, you'll probably be disappointed as a fan for the last four or five years."