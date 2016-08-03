Jack Taylor: Gloucestershire off-spinner's bowling ban lifted by ECB

Jack Taylor has taken 14 wickets so far in this season's County Championship

Gloucestershire off-spinner Jack Taylor's suspension from bowling has been lifted by the England and Wales Cricket Board with immediate effect.

The 24-year-old, previously banned for nine months in 2013, was suspended again in June after being reported for a suspected illegal bowling action.

After undertaking "remedial work", his action was reassessed on 28 July and he may now return to competitive cricket.

"This is absolutely fantastic news," said chief executive Will Brown.